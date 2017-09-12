Denial has been one of the coping mechanisms the writer as well as legions of other Scandal fans have employed after show creator Shonda Rhimes announced this forthcoming season would be the last. On Tuesday ,(Sept. 12) ABC released a minute long sizzle of the famed TGIT block featuring clips from Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder as well as the political drama, and from what can be gleaned Ms. Rhimes is giving Scandal fans the farewell they rightfully deserve.

While the plot hasn’t been made clear for any of the shows, Liv–who last season handed the keys to Pope & Associates over to Quinn–is seen walking the halls of the White House ready for business. Annalise and Billy are resorting to their old ways and Meredith appears to have found a new surgeon bae to occupy some of her time.

Back in May, ABC’s entertainment president Channing Dungey said Rhimes always knew she wanted to end the show after seven seasons.

“I had conversions with Shonda Rhimes where she has had for a while a sense of how she wanted the story to end,” Dungey said. “She said, ‘Look, I really feel like season seven is where I want to wrap up this story, because I always prefer to end a show where you’re feeling on top as opposed to letting things fizzle out.’ “

While our favorite cast of morally ambiguous gladiators will return, Rhimes also disclosed to Dungey the final season will not have as many episodes as previous seasons.

“I do think that audiences, especially fans and Gladiators, who are as loyal to Scandal as they have been, are going to want the story to end in the way that Shonda intended to,” said Dungey. “That was a decision she felt really good about, and we support wholeheartedly.”

Check out the first look to TGIT below.