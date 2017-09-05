The Cool Kids are back, and they’ve brought their friends! After six years of relative silence, the hip-hop duo – Mikey Rocks and Chuck Inglish – have jolted back into the swing of things with new music and a new YouTube comedy series, S**t Show. And in celebration of their premiere episode, the boys welcomed special guests, Chance the Rapper, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator.

The ten-minute video is shot in the style of a documentary, as it chronicles the day in the life of the Midwest’s hidden talents. “The Cool Kids are back. They were doing stuff separately, and now they said fuck that. They’re back,” a male voice said. Things continue to get weird as the reel continues and it cuts from a variety of cooky skits to trippy, psychedelic graphics.

Towards the end of the episode, viewers catch up with the duo in a studio, where Tyler, The Creator and others are seen goofing around and freestyling. Chance the Rapper also makes a cameo around the 9:35 mark, pow-wowing with the group.

In addition to the new series, The Cool Kids are also prepping for new music with the forthcoming, Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe, which is scheduled to drop on Sept. 15. This will be their first music drop in six years since When Fish Ride Bicycles, The Cool Kids. But until the project debuts, check out the season opener of S**t Show in the video above.