Just days after Kevin Hart released an apology to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, for “poor judgment,” the web has flipped Kevin Hart’s marital woes into a jam that would make Teddy Riley and the late Roger Troutman proud.

As we’ve learned, political and actual climate changes haven’t stopped the internet from having a little fun. Since making his extramarital affairs public knowledge, Hart has been the target of jokes, memes and soon-to-be think pieces on male masculinity. The latest comes in the form of a very heavily Auto-Tuned song called “Apologize.”

Using soft nayyyhhoooos, the song loops Hart’s apology where he admits he’s not perfect and has to make better decisions. The song was posted by Ydbeatz on Tuesday (Sept. 19) to Facebook; it’s unknown to whom the smooth vocals belong.

In an attempt to keep one foot ahead of an alleged $10 million extortion case, Hart essentially confessed to cheating on Parrish. A video was brought to light Monday (Sept. 18) showing Hart naked in a hotel room with another woman. TMZ shared a portion of the video where the woman confessed to sleeping with Hart and made other claims. Parrish has remained quiet about the scandal.

Hopefully Hart won’t mind the world laughing at his pain.

UPDATE: 9/19/17 5:30 PM EST

The creator of “Apologize” happens to be House Of Evo and Dre Speaks. Their video shared on Facebook Monday (Sept. 18), has raked up over 3.8 million views. They also uploaded the song to Soundcloud, which you can listen to here.