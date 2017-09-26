The Weeknd Fan Alleges Two Members Of His Tour Staff Raped Her

Columbus, Ohio authorities are currently investigating a two temporary employees of The Weeknd’s tour staff who have been accused of raping a woman following his live concert. The alleged victim reportedly filed a police report on Sept. 20, alleging that she was raped backstage of the Schottenstein Center on Ohio State University’s campus, according to TMZ.

According to officials, the two staff members allegedly used hands, feet, and teeth during the incident. While it has not been confirmed, all parties were allegedly intoxicated during the assault, and the incident was believed to be recorded, TMZ reports.

Neither The Weeknd nor his XO team are reportedly immediately connected to the two employees, TMZ reports. The Starboy singer had reportedly left the arena before the alleged assault occurred. They were reportedly employed as temporary employees for that specific tour stop.

Live Nation and Weeknd’s team released a joint statement following the incident, confirming the termination of both workers. “Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have access to any information or assistance they may need,” the statement reads.

The Weeknd’s Starboy: Legends of the Fall Tour will reportedly continue through Nov. 2017. This story is still developing.