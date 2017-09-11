Considering all of the drama going on with R. Kelly, a number of artists have steered clear of mentioning the R&B crroner in any facet, except for The Weeknd that is. By contrast, the Canadian artist recently dropped a cover of Kelly’s 1995 hit, “Down Low” via OVO SOund Radio Saturday night (Sept. 9).

The cover isn’t all bad. The XO singer actually provides a sultry spin on the decade-old track, laying down his traditional falsetto vocals. While it may seem like an unusual single to cover, The Weeknd has always had an affinity for the track. He’s previously attributed “Down Low” to inspiring his career.

Still, it couldn’t feel like more of an awkward time to release an R. Kelly cover, especially since the artist has recently been accused of holding a number of women against their will in an alleged sex cult. Nevertheless, check out The Weeknd’s version of “Down Low” below.