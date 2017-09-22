Tidal X Benefit Concert To Be Held In Brooklyn Next Month

Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal announced that they will be having their third annual benefit concert “Tidal X: Brooklyn” next month at the Barclays Center.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Angie Martinez will serve as the night’s host. The event will benefit “organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters” our country has faced in the past few months.

No performers for the event have been announced as of press time. In the past, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill and many others served as the night’s performers.

Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available for Tidal subscribers beginning today (Sept. 22) at 12 p.m. EST, and can be purchased here. Non-Tidal members can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster starting Sept. 26.