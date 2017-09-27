It looks like Tidal X: Brooklyn is going to be all the way live, thanks to the announcement of some of the big name artists slated to take the stage at the Oct. 17 event.

Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled are among the night’s entertainment. In addition, fans can expect to see Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$, Princess Nokia, Rapsody and many more.

The concert, which will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, benefits those affected by the latest string of devastating natural disasters.

Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now.

