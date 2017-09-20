Tim Duncan has never been anything but humble, and his hurricane relief efforts are no exception. The retired NBA player has been quietly doing his part to help the U.S. Virgin Islands amid the widespread devastation left by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In early September, Duncan launched an online relief fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands, that has already raised more than $2.5 million of his $5 million goal, in addition to the $1 million in donations that he personally matched.

With the help of volunteers, the 41-year-old former San Antonio Spurs player, who is a native of St. Croix, has already distributed thousands of pounds of food and medical supplies.

And with back-to-back powerful storms, the work is far from over.

Here is a video of the devastation before Hurricane Maria. We must do more to help our fellow citizens. #USVIStrong #Onenation #Onefamily pic.twitter.com/B4Oysyqo9b — Duncan USVI Relief (@DuncanRelief) September 20, 2017

Earlier in the week, Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 5 storm destroying Dominica and St. Croix. By Wednesday (Sept. 20), the downgraded Category 4 storm swept through Puerto Rico knocking out power across the entire island.

See photos of Duncan’s relief efforts below.

Day 1- 20,000 lbs of food distributed today, And another plane just unloaded. Ready for tomorrow! 😎#usvirginislands #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/Kzg5m0YdJ4 — Duncan USVI Relief (@DuncanRelief) September 15, 2017

Day 2 Yesterday, Tim’s Team distributed 60,000 pounds of food, and raise over 3 million dollars for Virgin island disaster relief. pic.twitter.com/A9eK66TxZG — Duncan USVI Relief (@DuncanRelief) September 17, 2017

First relief trip stats: Duncan Relief provided 170,000 pounds of food and over 1,200 pounds of medical supplies! Simply amazing! pic.twitter.com/tbKPQ04cuF — Duncan USVI Relief (@DuncanRelief) September 18, 2017

