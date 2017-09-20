Tim Duncan Has Been Quietly Spearheading Hurricane Relief Efforts In The U.S. Virgin Islands

CREDIT: Getty Images

Tim Duncan has never been anything but humble, and his hurricane relief efforts are no exception. The retired NBA player has been quietly doing his part to help the U.S. Virgin Islands amid the widespread devastation left by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In early September, Duncan launched an online relief fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands, that has already raised more than $2.5 million of his $5 million goal, in addition to the $1 million in donations that he personally matched.

With the help of volunteers, the 41-year-old former San Antonio Spurs player, who is a native of St. Croix, has already distributed thousands of pounds of food and medical supplies.

And with back-to-back powerful storms, the work is far from over.

Earlier in the week, Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 5 storm destroying  Dominica and St. Croix. By Wednesday (Sept. 20), the downgraded Category 4 storm swept through Puerto Rico knocking out power across the entire island.

See photos of Duncan’s relief efforts below.

