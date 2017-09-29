Inspirational vitamins flow throughout TiRon and Ayomari’s video for “It’s A Trip,” the duo’s first single in two years.

Directed by Karl Richter for Cynical Smile, the two exchange bars over The Flavor-produced beat about all things alluring to the vain-hearted. “The video is about how everyone is addicted to the ego — members of religious institutions, law enforcement, everyone. No one is exempt,” they share with VIBE. “We are the suppliers of our ego, and we are currently overdosing.”

The video plays to the themes as TiRon and Ayonmari quench the thirst of dedicated customers while filling their pockets with crisp bills. “It’s A Trip” is a direct connection to the group’s upcoming album, WET (acronym for Wonderful Ego Trip). It also features a perfect homage to 90’s rap with a sample from Nine’s “Whutcha Want.”

TiRon and Ayomari, also known as T&A, came together in the late aughts and went on to release cult faves, The Great New Wonderful and A Sucker For Pumps LPs in 2015 and 2011.

The final scene of the video takes a “message” moment to new heights with the two indulging in tempting behavior as a child taking selfies, a woman portrayed as a dog, a man toting blackface and a foreign waiter with daggers in his back surround them.

Check out “It’s A Trip” up top.