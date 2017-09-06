After releasing her compelling EP Dedicated To in 2016, Tish Hyman takes a lighter turn as she puts a hood spin on classic Disney tunes with her new mixtape, Trap Bizney: Fairy Tales.

The 10-track project includes some hilarious skits and songs inspired by many of Disney’s theme songs from children’s films such as Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast.

“My last project was so serious,” the Bronx lyricist explains. ”I wanted this project to make people laugh with hilarious renditions of Disney’s most iconic songs with a hood-as-hell twist.”

Fairy Tales is now available for purchase on iTunes and all streaming platforms.