Tobi Lou found his way onto my laptop earlier this year when his single “Game Ova” was featured on the Bavarian soundsystem Yardcrime’s It Real Vol. 6 mixtape. With an addictive, endearing qualities, his voice stood out amongst guys like Popcaan, Roy Wood$ and Tory Lanez on the dancehall mix.

The Nigerian born, Chicago raised singer/producer doesn’t have a full project out yet, but his soft crooning still managed to remain glued to my eardrums this year. His buttery love tunes have an innocent charm that sticks to your brain — with the tendency to have you thinking about your current (or past) crush.

“Pretty Please,” the very first song Tobi posted to his Soundcloud page in 2015 still sounds fresh new every time I play it. Right now, he only has a handful of other songs on his account — but they’re all pretty damn good. Needless to say, we have our eyes on young Tobi.