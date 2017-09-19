Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart spoke with Inside Edition Monday (Sept.18) to reveal that what ended their marriage appears to be what’s currently plaguing the comedian now. Victoria Recano sat with Hart and asked what brought their eight year union to an end.

“Lies and infidelity,” the 39 year old said.

Torrei, who is mother to their two children Heaven, 12 and Hendrix, 9, met Kevin in college before he became a box-office success. Torrei said when the fame came she began to feel “left behind”

“When I met him, he was selling sneakers,” Hart told Inside Edition. “He starts to get fame and I’m feeling, okay, well, a little left behind. We grew apart.”

Fans of the comedian know he’s spoken extensively about his personal life in his stand ups and while the audience may have merited a hearty LOL, Torrei says for her, it was no laughing matter.

“I have an ex-husband who has repeatedly used me in his stand-up routine,” she said. “For years, I had to endure that.”

Over the weekend, the Jumanji star took to Instagram to issue an apology to his wife Eniko Parrish who’s seven months pregnant, and his two children for what he deemed was “poor judgment.” While the open apology appeared cryptic at first, it didn’t take long for it to be revealed that Hart was being a extorted for $10 million by someone alleging to have a tape of him doing something “sexually suggestive.” TMZ maintains the footage is not a sex tape.

The news of Hart’s infidelity hasn’t come as a surprise to many who assume Hart cheated on Torrei with Eniko, and although Torrei has gone public with her feelings in the matter, Eniko has remained quiet.