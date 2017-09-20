This week’s episodes of Carpool Karaoke feature pleasant surprises from some of our favorite celebrities. One in particular is Tracee Ellis Ross, who drops some serious bars during her ride with Big Sean.

Released Tuesday (Sept. 19), the Black-ish star traded her diamond studs for bamboo door knockers (and a grill) to transform into the infamous T-Murda. With Sean’s “Bounce Back” serving as her instrumental, the actress spits bars about her impeccable fashion sense and just how amazing she is.

“Don’t call me Tracee it’s T-Murda, rhymes like a subpoena about to serve ya, Big Sean raise the bar I raise it furtha,” she rhymes. She goes on to list her accolades, from making us laugh and believe in love as Joan on Girlfriends to her Golden Globe win as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish.

“Give me glass ceilings I’m gonna break through, so ill like a bird flu, it’s past time that y’all knew, I’m not the lady from The Chew, got true problems like precautions, my inhibitions I squashed them, feminist like boss hun, my mom is Diana Ross son!” she spits.

In addition the Big Sean/T-Murda mashup, Trevor Noah and Shakira teamed up to recite lyrics to The Cranberries and the Wu-Tang Clan.

You can watch full episodes of Carpool Karaoke Tuesdays at 6 pm EST.

