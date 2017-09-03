Relief for the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey have included families, the elderly, pets and the countless others who lost their homes due to the tropical storm. However, it’s Houston native Trae Tha Truth who flexed his humanitarian muscle Sunday (Sept. 3) when he delivered food and water to inmates at the Jefferson County Jail also affected by the flood.

I Got A Call Sayin Inmates Locked Up Didn't Have Water Or Food…. We Pulled Up To The Jail Wit Food & Water…. All Luv… Today Was A Blessing🙏🏿🙏🏿 A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

“I got a call saying inmates locked up didn’t have water or food,” Trae captioned. “We pulled up to the jail with food and water. All love. Today was a blessing.”

Trae Tha Truth have been on the front lines assisting with the relief efforts in Houston. This latest demonstration of humanity just adds to his awesomeness.