Since Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and other areas of Texas, Trae Tha Truth has been selflessly working to rebuild his hometown. And aside from his countless efforts, the rapper recently dropped a music video for “Trying to Figure It Out,” to let the people of Houston know that he is with them.

The single itself is more than one year old, but Trae brought new life to it by featuring footage of the devastation in Houston due to the tropical storm. The 4-minute video reveals the effects the storm had on houses and families, as well as the relief efforts being made by volunteers from all over.

From the beginning, Trae has been an active volunteer. The rapper initially made headlines after he began boating residents to various evacuation centers and safe locations. He also launched a GoFundMe account in order to raise money to fund immediate supplies and resources. His fundraiser reportedly raised north of $100,000.

Additionally, Trae has worked in collaboration with a number of artists, including Bun B, Jeezy, and Beyonce to provide water, food, and other resources to victims of the natural disaster.

Check out the video for “Trying to Figure It Out” above.