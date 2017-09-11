Travi$ Scott Joins Kodak Black On “Roll In Peace (Remix)”

Recently a Travi$ Scott verse popped up on a remix of Kodak Black’s “Roll In Peace,” which was featured on his Project Baby 2 mixtape in August. On the track, La Flame spits a quickie in between in his buddies from Florida.

Previously, the song only featured a cameo from controversial rapper XXXTENTACION. DJ OG Chase B liberated this version on his Streets Need That 5 mix over the weekend.

