Funnyman Trevor Noah will grace your living room television screen for another five years on The Daily Show. Noah renewed his contract with Comedy Central, which will keep him on air until 2022, Variety reports.

The decision is a big one for the network, considering how much flack the South African host received after replacing Jon Stewart in September 2015. Subsequently, at the beginning, the show’s ratings plummeted.

Soon after, things took a turn for the better. “We realized if the goal was to replace Jon Stewart with just a younger version of Jon Stewart, that would have been a fool’s errand,” Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, told Variety. “I really looked at an opportunity to try to think about bringing someone who would turn it into their own thing.”

Under the parameters of the new contract, Noah will remain responsible for writing, executive-producing and hosting the program. He also will be responsible for hosting Daily Show year-end specials.

Congrats, Trevor!