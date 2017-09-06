“I know you have a little bit of a drought,” said Donald Trump to citizens during his visit to North Dakota to discuss tax reform on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

“They had the opposite, believe me, you’re better off. You are better off, they had the absolute opposite,” he continued to say. “They” refers to the many people living in the southern United States who are dealing with the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Trump in N. Dakota: “You have a little bit of a drought. [Texas] had the opposite. Believe me, you’re better off” https://t.co/M2EA55SbH0 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 6, 2017

According to The Hill, Hurricane Harvey dropped over 50 inches of rainfall in areas of Texas and Louisiana, breaking a record for the most rain from a tropical storm or hurricane.

“We’re doing everything we can, but you have a very serious drought,” continued Trump, who also noted that he did not know that droughts could happen in areas “this far north” in the United States. “We’re working hard on it, and it will disappear, it will all go away.”

