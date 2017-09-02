As we all know, President Donald Trump’s verbal sentiments are direct and are often times cringeworthy. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s deadly wrath in Houston, Texas, the businessman continued his lack of empathy during his trip to the city.

All eyes were on Trump and his administration on Saturday (Sept. 2), as he met with Houston officials for the second time and victims for the first time. During his visit to the city earlier this week, Trump was criticized for not meeting with any victims who lost their homes and family members in the man-made disaster. Speaking to a crowd of victims, politicians and the media, Trump sent salutations to Gov. Greg Abbott and called the days of relief incredible.

“I want to congratulate the governor,” Trump said. “I want to congratulate everybody that’s worked so hard. It’s been an incredible five days, six days. It seems like it’s been much longer than that, but actually it’s going so well that it’s going fast, in a certain sense.” CBS News reports he also thanked Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin for their work unrelated to Harvey relief.

He later described the victims to reporters and called the historic hurricane a wonderful thing for the world to watch. He also wished everyone a good time as they try to rebuild their lives.

“They were just happy … a lot of happiness,” he said. “It’s been very nice. It’s been a wonderful thing. It’s – as tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing. I think even for the country to watch and for the world to watch. It’s been beautiful. Have a good time everybody, I’m going to be doing a little help over here.”

Trump says victims of Harvey are "really happy" & calls the storm "a wonderful thing for even the country to watch" pic.twitter.com/mG6Hs3hhF5 — HawaiiDelilah (@HawaiiDelilah) September 2, 2017

Trump has pledged to donate $1 million to hurricane relief. With first lady Melania Trump by his side, the two departed Houston to head to Louisiana, another area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

