Tweet Shares Update On Health Condition

A little under a week ago, Tweet was hospitalized after doctors found blood clots. The pulmonary embolism was located in her right arm and lungs, according to her partner, pastor Jamal Bryant.

To ease fans’ worry and concern, the acclaimed singer took to her Instagram page to provide an update on her health condition on Monday evening (Sept. 4).

“I am doing well and going home soon,” the veteran singer wrote. “I was down but never count GOD out!!! TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!!”

According to the CDC, close to 900,000 people might suffer from blood clots each year in the United States.