Ty Dolla $ign unleashed an ear-catching single before Labor Day weekend official commenced on Friday (Sept 1).

With his musical brethren Damian Marley and Skrillex, the Cali crooner brings his new song “So Am I” to a slow cruise. The mellow track’s reggae roots and hypnotic sound are a match made in heaven for Ty’s buttery vocals.

Fans can grab the singer’s new collaboration from his forthcoming Beach House 3: The Album on iTunes now.