Ty Dolla $ign gave Zane Lowe on Beats 1 the world premiere of his Jeremih-assisted single, “Dawsin’s Breek” (produced by Mike WiLL Made-It). He also released a solo record with a slightly mellower sound, titled “Message in a Bottle.”

The singer’s forthcoming Beach House 3: The Album will include the new tracks along with collaborations with Damian Marley, Skrillex, Lil Wayne, The-Dream, Future, Swae Lee and YG. Ty’s heavily delayed project will be released on Oct 27.

