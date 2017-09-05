Ty Dolla $ign Says Rappers Should Quit Drinking Lean

Lil Wayne’s epileptic episode over the weekend sent fans into a tailspin. However, his recent seizure also brought up another well-documented hobby of the rapper’s- drinking lean. According to TMZ, large amounts of sizzurp have been known to trigger seizures, however, Weezy has reportedly not slowed down on his habit despite suffering multiple attacks.

TMZ’s cameras caught Ty Dolls $ign leaving TAO Nightclub on Monday night (Sept. 4), and their reporter asked if rappers should lay off the lean, a concoction involving codeine cough syrup.

“Yes, lean is dead,” Ty replied. He followed up by saying “do what you want to do. If it makes you feel good, do what you want to do.”

According to Wayne’s daughter Reginae, the Young Money head honcho is “doing fine” after being hospitalized in Chicago for multiple seizures.

