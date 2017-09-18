Tyler, The Creator’s energy is something to envy. After releasing his anticipated and morally admirable Flower Boy album, fans are already getting another one of his projects. The Odd Future member’s new television series, Nuts and Bolts, debuted on Viceland earlier this year. The series program features Tyler learning how some of his favorite things are made.

Six episodes of season one are currently available to stream on the ‘Viceland’ website. Here, fans get to see the Left Coast rapper creating a stop motion film, creating a converse sneaker, a new breakfast item, a go-cart and much more. There’s also extra footage where we see Tyler visiting Robot Chicken Studios and discussing gravity with Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

In related Tyler, the Creator news, the “Who Dat Boy” rapper is gearing up for his upcoming cartoon, The Jellies! on ‘Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.’ The rapper shared a preview of the show last week, and will premiere on Oct. 22.

