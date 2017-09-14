While Tyrese and his wife, Samantha, appear to be the epitome of bliss and happiness, the Fast & Furious actor took to social media Wednesday (Sept. 13) to air his grievances with his ex-wife, Norma, the mother of his 10-year-old daughter.

“All I want to do is co-parent, nothing else. Please,” the 38-year-old captioned on Instagram.

According to court documents obtained by People, Norma Mitchell Gibson was granted physical and legal custody over their daughter, Shayla, while ordering Tyrese to stay 100 yards away from them both until an Oct. 2 hearing. Mitchell alleges that on Aug. 19, Tyrese assaulted their daughter, claiming the singer “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

Tyrese denies the accusations and alleges his ex-wife’s motivation behind the damning claims are all due to her being “bitter.”

“I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter. There’s someone out here for everybody. Norma, I know you can see this. I’m sorry I got re-married. I’m sorry we didn’t work out. I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated. Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out but I have never wished harm on you,” Tyrese captioned.