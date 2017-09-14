Tyrese Takes To Social Media To “Pray” His Ex-Wife Finds Someone Else

tyrese-social-media-ex-wife
CREDIT: Getty Images

While Tyrese and his wife, Samantha, appear to be the epitome of bliss and happiness, the Fast & Furious actor took to social media Wednesday (Sept. 13) to air his grievances with his ex-wife, Norma, the mother of his 10-year-old daughter.

“All I want to do is co-parent, nothing else. Please,” the 38-year-old captioned on Instagram.

READ While No One Was Looking, Tyrese Went And Got Married

According to court documents obtained by People, Norma Mitchell Gibson was granted physical and legal custody over their daughter, Shayla, while ordering Tyrese to stay 100 yards away from them both until an Oct. 2 hearing. Mitchell alleges that on Aug. 19, Tyrese assaulted their daughter, claiming the singer “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

Tyrese denies the accusations and alleges his ex-wife’s motivation behind the damning claims are all due to her being “bitter.”

All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I've only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter…… There's someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you……. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …. But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth….. I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor…… All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am – that's my story and I'm sticking to it…. More truths coming soon……. Child custody family issues are the worst…….

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

“I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter. There’s someone out here for everybody. Norma, I know you can see this. I’m sorry I got re-married. I’m sorry we didn’t work out. I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated. Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out but I have never wished harm on you,” Tyrese captioned.

Tags: fast & furious, instagram, Tyrese