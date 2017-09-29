Shortly after it was hit with major flooding and wind damage from Hurricane Irma, Cuba is in the center of controversy. The United States no longer wants its citizens to utilize their vacation days on the Caribbean island.

Today (Sept. 29), the Department of State released an official warning against travel to Cuba after several U.S. Embassy Havana employees wound up ill, with ear complaints and hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping. The Department believes they were the targets of deliberate attacks on their health. While they’re unclear as to who is responsible for the attacks, they are charging Cuba’s government to take “all appropriate steps to prevent attacks on our diplomatic personnel and U.S. citizens in Cuba.”

In the meanwhile, the Department has ordered all U.S. nonemergency government employees and their families to leave the island. As a result, the U.S. Embassy in Havana is dramatically understaffed and will likely be unable to assist U.S. citizens still on the island. Only emergency services will be provided.