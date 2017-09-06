Quantasia Sharpton, the 21-year-old who accused Usher of exposing her to herpes, spoke with a YouTube vlogger and said she has video proof of their encounter.

While speaking with Miss Jacob Kohinoor, Sharpton says the 38-year-old Confessions singer was aware the camera was on him. Sharpton also said her attorney, Lisa Bloom, will subpoena the security staff at the Days Inn in Atlantic City, N.J., for their footage.

An eyewitness spoke with TMZ and confirmed Sharpton’s story. The employee said she saw the Grammy award–winning artist in the hotel lobby with Sharpton. The two went up to Sharpton’s room not too long after midnight.

Sharpton is several people to come forward accusing the “Let It Burn” singer of exposing or infecting them with the STD. In early August, Sharpton held a press conference and said that though she tested negative for the virus, Usher didn’t inform her of his status.

“Usher, if you are negative, please say so. If you are positive, you need to warn your sex partners,” Sharpton said during the press conference.

An unidentified man and woman also claim to have had sexual contact with the singer, and Bloom says at least one of the accusers has herpes.

While the press continue to swarm around Usher, the singer has remained silent and allowed his lawyers to respond on his behalf. The father of two has been seen in the studio with his longtime friend and collaborator Jermaine Durpi as well as Bryan Michael Cox, leading the internet to believe a Confessions Part II is on the way.