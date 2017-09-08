Insecure is becoming known for rekindling your love for a certain R&B or hip-hop artist or introducing your musical palette to noteworthy stars. That’s the case for singers VanJess, Nigerian-American sisters whose single “Through Enough” featuring GoldLink was featured on Issa Rae’s hit series.

READ: GoldLink Takes It To The Club With Jazmine Sullivan & Kaytranada In “Meditation” (Video)

Produced by Lophiile, the uptempo beat allows VanJess (Ivana and Jessica Nwokike) and GoldLink’s vocals to coast from beginning to end as they croon about protecting their emotional and mental space from experiencing heartbreak. VanJess are coming off the success of their collaboration with Masego for the replay-worthy “Touch the Floor” and their latest offering has us looking forward to what else the talented duo have up their sleeves.

Indulge below.