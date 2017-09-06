This is not a drill. Two African-American women will compete in the semifinal round of the U.S. Open. Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams will reportedly face off in the global tennis match, and they’re giving us all the #BlackGirlMagic we need.

Williams solidified her position on the tennis charts after her win Tuesday (Sept. 5) against Petra Kvitova. She is looking to keep her place on top in her match against 24-year-old Sloane Stephens.

"To wake up one day and have that happen…it's just so good to see her back playing so well."@Venuseswilliams on @Petra_Kvitova#USOpen pic.twitter.com/WwjPe83QGc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017

Stephens made history on Tuesday, becoming the first American woman besides Venus and Serena Williams to advance to the semifinals in the U.S. Open. It’s a special moment for Stephens, considering she was on leave for the past year due to a foot injury.

The U.S. Open semifinal match between Venus and Sloane will go down on Thursday (Sept. 7). May the best player win!

https://twitter.com/SloaneStephens/status/905187829894008833