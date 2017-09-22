While kids are enjoying traditional trick or treat tings next month, music lovers have the opportunity to check out Khalid, Julia Michaels, Aminé, Jessie Reyez and more at Vevo’s upcoming Halloween-themed concert.

The video hosting service is bringing their UK-rooted Halloween event to the states Oct. 28 with the concert happening simultaneously at the Craneway Pavillion in San Francisco and the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. Featured artists like Khalid are apart of the VEVO Lift series, a program highlighting buzz worthy acts in the industry. A fifth artist will be announced for the U.S. show as the event draws near.

Performers from last year’s event were AURORA, Blossoms, Izzy Bizu, Jack Garratt and Zara Larsson.

Toying with the Halloween theme, attendees will explore Other World, a parallel universe that will more than likely haunt your dreams afterwards. With “objects moving in the shadows,” nothing will be as they seem.

Alumni of the Lift program include Tori Kelly, Jidenna, Kendrick Lamar and One Direction.

Presale tickets are a cool $5. Find out more about the concert here.

