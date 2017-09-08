In 2016, VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors saluted the women of the genre including Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, Salt-N-Pepa, and Girls Trip star, Queen Latifah. For this year’s theme, the network will place a spotlight on entertainers that shaped the ’90s’ pop culture, beginning with Martin Lawrence.

The famed comedian/actor will be honored at the event for his contributions to the world of entertainment. His self-titled sitcom recently marked its 25th anniversary, and remains a prominent influence upon musicians today like Big Sean’s video for “Play No Games.”

“Anytime anyone wants to recognize you for your work, it’s an honor,” Lawrence said to Billboard. “I am looking forward to a really great night of fun and music.”

The ceremony will air on Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. EST.