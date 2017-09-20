It’s Lit: Vic Mensa Opening For Jay-Z On 4:44 Tour
Fresh off the release of his debut studio album, The Autobiography, Vic Mensa will hit the road this October as the opening act for JAY Z’s upcoming North American tour, in support of Hov’s latest effort 4:44.
READ: Vic Mensa Rips N.O.R.E.’s “Banned From TV” A New A**Hole
The jaunt will kick off at on Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA before the pair performs back-to-back shows in Texas and Florida. Mensa and Hov will also journey to New Orleans, Atlanta, Detroit and of course, New York where the pair will perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The tour will also travel across Canada for a few nights throughout the 32-city trek.
Mensa spoke with Billboard about his latest album The Autobiography, revealing that before he started working on the album, he was in a dark headspace and created the album “to be understood.”
“I was leaving no stone unturned. I felt like I had to be unapologetically me. I had to be able to tell all my truths.” Tickets are available for purchase on tidal.com.
READ: Interview: Vic Mensa Seeks To Be The Champion For Justice
View the 4:44 tour dates below.
10/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
11/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/05 -Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
12/02 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
12/13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
12/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
This post was originally published on Billboard.