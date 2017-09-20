Fresh off the release of his debut studio album, The Autobiography, Vic Mensa will hit the road this October as the opening act for JAY Z’s upcoming North American tour, in support of Hov’s latest effort 4:44.

READ: Vic Mensa Rips N.O.R.E.’s “Banned From TV” A New A**Hole

The jaunt will kick off at on Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA before the pair performs back-to-back shows in Texas and Florida. Mensa and Hov will also journey to New Orleans, Atlanta, Detroit and of course, New York where the pair will perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The tour will also travel across Canada for a few nights throughout the 32-city trek.

Mensa spoke with Billboard about his latest album The Autobiography, revealing that before he started working on the album, he was in a dark headspace and created the album “to be understood.”

“I was leaving no stone unturned. I felt like I had to be unapologetically me. I had to be able to tell all my truths.” Tickets are available for purchase on tidal.com.

I am going on tour. Tickets for the #444Tour @TIDAL TIDAL.com A post shared by ROCKSTAR.VIC (@vicmensa) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

READ: Interview: Vic Mensa Seeks To Be The Champion For Justice

View the 4:44 tour dates below.

10/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

11/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/05 -Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

12/02 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

12/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

This post was originally published on Billboard.