Vic Mensa Rips N.O.R.E.’s “Banned From TV” A New A**Hole

Vic Mensa’s debut album, The Autobiography, is still on rotation over here at VIBE. Fresh off a live performance at 2017’s Made in America festival, the Save Money Roc boy stopped by Hot 97’s office to visit Funk Flex for #Freestyle071.

On N.O.R.E.’s G-Day (Sept. 6), Mensa went stupid over N.O.R.E’s classic record, “Banned From TV.”

“Save Money Roc Boys, I rep the set faithfully/I’m a franchise player, there is no replacing me/KG, straight from the streets to the major league/…Hov told me, ‘Vic, keep your foot on their neck’/We in Barclays balling like the Brooklyn Nets/I should have my own Mitchell & Ness/You remissive/I’m cancer, stage four, I’m as sick as it gets/’Cause I spit like a kid with Turret,” raps Mensa.

After his Made in America performance, the Chicago native sat down with VIBE writer Jessica McKinney for a brief discussion on what it means to be made in America, among other issues.

“I think that everybody has their own interpretations of what it means to be American,” said Mensa. “But from my vantage point, being black and successful in the Unites States of America is the epitome of being American. It’s the epitome of the American Dream. America as an entity is built on blood, filled with sharks and spits venom, but it’s all we know. And for that reason, we’ve done the best that we can and we continue to do everything we can to exist. I was born in America. I don’t agree with 99.9 percent of the things America does around the world or at home, but I have no other home.”

Watch Mensa’s freestyle above.