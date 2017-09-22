Left Coast trio Warm Brew have been keeping busy by releasing sporadic singles since the release of their Diagnosis EP a few months ago. Today (Sept 22), the Venice Calif. natives return with some motivating and #Chillaxion vibes on new song, “Small Victories.”

Produced by Swiff D, the mellow instrumental finds WB counting their blessings as they ride through the sun-filled California streets.

“Got my niggas in the ride, we ain’t seeing no police, that’s what I call a small victory/Pull up nobody looking for my piece, that’s what I call a small victory/With my lady, we rolling up, fuck and fall asleep, that’s what I call a small victory/Counting cash like all the time, we on the grind all week, that’s what I call a small victory,” raps Brew on the hook.

If you haven’t listened to Warm Brew’s Diagnosis EP, you can check it out here.