NBA superstar Stephen Curry isn’t here for Sports Illustrated’s latest cover story. The October 2017 issue highlights the controversial protest Colin Kaepernick started last year, while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, where he took a knee during the National Anthem.

READ: Thanks To A $201 Million Contract, Stephen Curry Will Become The Highest Paid Player In NBA History

The act was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and caught national attention immediately thereafter. Curry’s plight with the new cover – which he is featured on – is that it did not include Kaepernick, the very heart of the now-famous demonstration.

READ: Colin Kaepernick Pledges $25,000 For Immigrant Youth And DACA Program

“If you don’t have Kaepernick front and center on that, something’s wrong,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. The cover especially highlighted the protest of the “Star Spangled Banner” during last week’s NFL games, depicting Curry and LeBron James linking arms alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

SI Executive Editor Steve Cannella claimed the cover was attempting to include “new voices” in the conversation.

But the inclusion of “new voices” shouldn’t have disallowed an instrumental one. What say you?