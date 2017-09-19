VH-1 turned the clock back in another nostalgic trek down memory lane for “Hip-Hop Honors: The ’90s Game Changers” airing Monday (Sept. 18). To kick off the show, Missy Elliott performed her 1999 hit, “She’s A B*tch,” complete with a stage recreation of the Hype Williams-directed music video.

This year’s ceremony honored Martin Lawrence, Mariah Carey and other ’90s “game changers” for their impact on music and television, respectively.

Besides Elliott, the performance roster included Carey, Lil’ Kim, Trina and Trick Daddy, Remy Ma, Xscape, and a special tribute to Jermaine Dupri and Master P.

Watch all of the performances from “Hip-Hop Honors: The ’90s Game Changers” below.

Missy Elliott Performs “She’s A B*tch”

Mariah Carey Performs “Honey” With Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Mase & The Lox

Lil’ Kim, Havoc And Fabolous Perform “Quiet Storm (Remix)”

Trina, Trick Daddy, Xscape, Silkk the Shocker, Performance Medley “Nann/Make ‘Em Say Uhh/Just Kickin’ It”

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Warren G, Kandi & Tiny Perform “Memorable” ’90s Party Records

