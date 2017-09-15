Here’s a random end-of-summer beef that you may not have seen coming. Earlier in the week, T.I. shared an Instagram post in regards to viral photos of a bikini-clad Wendy Williams vacationing on a beach in Barbados.

READ: Wendy Williams Seems To Think Nas Can Do Better Than Nicki Minaj

While Tip pointed out that Williams is known for talking “sh*t” about him and others, he deiced to be “respectful” rather than join the fray of negative comments about her body because “regardless of her flaws she’s still [an] independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life.”

But Williams didn’t view the post as Tip’s attempt at defending her against body shamers. She interpreted the rapper’s words as an subliminal jab at her figure — specifically her butt — or lack thereof, Williams said in an interview with the New York Daily News on Thursday (Sept. 14).

“I was just in Barbados with my husband on vacation. The paparazzi caught me. T.I. referenced my lack of behind,” she said.

“I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done,’” Williams added. “I could buy one any day. It’s flat.”

For the record, Tip’s wife, Tameka “Tinya” Harris” has been honest about getting butt enhancements during an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show. She also opened up to Williams about the past drama between her and Tip, and Berniece Burgos, earlier in the year.

Williams will kick off the latest season of her syndicated talk show on Monday (Sept. 18), and despite her “say it like you mean it” reputation, the 51-year-old New Jersey native says she’s not as”shady as people think.”

“I do this for work,” she noted. “I did the scene of pop culture. When it comes to being a good friend and holding a secret, you’re looking at her, believe it or not.”

READ: Blac Chyna Goes In On Wendy Williams For Saying She’s Using Rob Kardashian: “Have You Lost Your Motherf*ckin’ Mind?”