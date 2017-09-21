A few months ago at the top of the summer, Martina Big popped up on our radar for some pretty cringeworthy reasons. Big, a German white woman who now identifies as “black,” unveiled her final form after undergoing multiple body modification surgeries to change her race. Since shocking the interwebs with her new features—larger-than-life breast implants paired with plumped lips, cocoa skin and curly black weaves—she decided to pay a visit to The Maury Show to shed some light on her fetishy life decisions.

READ: A German White Woman With An Insane Chemical Tan Insists She Is Now “Black”

On Maury’s “Social Sit-Down” segment, the longtime talk show host confronted Big with no-frills questions about her problematic behavior. “Martina, do you think you’re a black person?” he asked. “Yes,” she replied quickly, “but 80 percent. I have to learn a lot. I know.” After he asked if she thinks she’s offensive to naturally born people of color, Big, who was clad in a gaudy “Black Girls Rock” chain, insisted she isn’t trying to troll people of color.

“No, I don’t want to attack them!” she said. “I know some feel attacked, but it’s not my intention to attack somebody, and it’s not media-attention stuff. I do it for myself.”

CREDIT: YouTube

The studio audience, which was predominantly African-American and other people of color, could not hold back their bewilderment at the sight. Loud boos, cackling and “bruh!” facial expressions came in extra heavy, especially when she expounded, “I am black. That is my race. I can’t wait to go to Africa because I hear the food is tasty.”

OK, ma’am. Watch the foolery for yourself below.