Wiz Khalifa And PARTYNEXTDOOR Predict The Forecast On “Hurricane”

Wiz Khalifa and long time collaborator Sledgren released a new remixed cut with PARTYNEXTDOOR on Sunday evening (Sept 10). Producer Cardo also assisted on the production tip for “Rain,” an ode to the long club nights on the road.

The boys predict the forecast to be filled with dead presidents, big spliffs and a gang of groupies. “Hurricane” follows Party’s collaboration with Jadakiss, “Cartier.”