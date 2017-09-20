Future and Wizkid are from entirely different worlds, but when it comes to music, they move to the same beat.

Produced by Shizzi — with Salaam Remi playing bass — the fellas give fans something for the last days of summer on their new track, “Everytime.” The song comes to listeners in the midst of the The Future Hndrxx Tour, which features Zoey Dollaz and Wizkid as opening acts.

