Woman Shoots Homeless Man Who Asked Her To Move Her Porsche

A 26-year-old Nashville woman is being held on $25,000 bond after being charged with attempted murder in the Aug. 26 shooting of a homeless man.

According to The Tennessean, Gerald Melton was sleeping on the sidewalk at about 3 a.m. when he “became disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV,” being driven by Katie Layne Quackenbush. Melton reportedly asked Quackenbush to move the car and from there, an argument ensued.

READ Senator Ted Cruz Might Have “Liked” Explicit Video On Twitter

Police say Melton then walked back to where he was sleeping, which is said to be 901 19th Ave. South. Quackenbush exited her car with a gun and the previous argument resumed with her firing two shots wounding the 54-year-old in the abdomen. Melton said the shooter got back into the car and drove off. Melton is still being cared for at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Quackenbush’s father Jesse, who is also a lawyer in Texas says his daughter and friend were being harassed by Melton who alleged he’d kill them and also made sexual remarks. “She didn’t try and kill this guy,” Jesse Quackenbush said. “She had no intention of killing him. She didn’t know that she hit him.”

READ Mother Of Woman Found In Hotel Freezer Claims Police Didn’t Do Enough

Quackenbush’s father said that Melton approached the vehicle demanding his daughter turn the music down. Upon parking the car, the single mother of a 5-year-old son allegedly grabbed her gun and placed it in her purse and placed a magazine inside. Melton allegedly began walking towards her in which she told him she was armed. She fired “two warning shots” and then left because Melton continued walking towards her.

“She did say she closed her eyes when she shot both times, but they were warnings, and she thought she pointed away from him,” Jesse said.