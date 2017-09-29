Crisp fall temperatures often means a slew of top notch music to match the mood of the season’s changing colors. It’s the ideal time for artists like Xavier Omar to flourish.

READ: 10-Minute Fortune Teller: Xavier Omär Unwinds At His First-Ever Lollapalooza

The Everlasting Wave singer has released his newest single, “Runnin Round,” where we hear him wrestling with what feels like a runaround love. “Wanted me stay for another day, so I U-turned/All the love I’m showing you, yet what did you learn,” he croons over knocking drums.

READ: Meet Xavier Omär, The Crooner Putting Respect For Women Back At The Forefront Of R&B

The song release also marks the announcement of his first headlining tour. The Pink Lightning Tour spans 15 cities, starting in Chicago, moving through North America and ending in Vancouver.

Get into the new jam here and check out his full tour details.