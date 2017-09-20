The popular girl group Xscape hasn’t united on stage since their phenomenal run in the ’90s. But after 18 years apart, the girls are back and they’re bringing their reunion to the small screen on Bravo’s Xscape: Still Kickin’ It. In the new trailer for the four-part series, fans catch up with Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott as they prepare for their comeback tour.

While there are loads of laughs and funny moments, the reunion doesn’t come without its drama. The women, now in their 40s, have a lot of baggage and are holding some serious grudges. Take Kandi’s issues with mega-producer Jermaine Dupri, for instance. While the other ladies acknowledge that he was responsible for giving them their start, Kandi seems to be holding on to how he treated them back in the day. The Housewives of Atlanta star also reopens old wounds regarding why the group broke up nearly two decades ago.

Tiny also finds that her patience is tested as she balances her troubled marriage, family and differences with her group members. And that seems to only be the beginning. “This is bigger than us,” Tamika Scott says. “This is God’s plan.”

In addition to playing shows nationwide, the quartet recently graced the stage at VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors: ’90s Game Changers. You can watch Xscape: Still Kickin’ It on Bravo on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EST.

Check out the trailer above.