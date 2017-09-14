XXXTentacion isn’t a stranger to pissing people off. He’s never backed down from controversy before, but the latest group that he’s offended is hoping to change all that. The Klu Klux Klan reportedly hit X’s line this week, threatening him because of the content in his recent video for “Look At Me.”

In a video the Florida rapper posted on Instagram, he revealed that one member of the KKK contacted him via phone, and he didn’t leave a happy message. “Yeah. motherf**ker. listen, you got me involved now and I’m gonna hunt that a** down,” the man said angrily.

The unidentified man also referenced X’s music video, in which he hung a white child and displayed imagery of black men being murdered. “You want to kill white people? You want to kill Black people? You want to play with the K, motherf**ker,” he asked. “We’re gonna tear your mothaf**kin’ a** down, b***h. We’re coming for ya.”

The KKK isn’t the only one X has affected with his music video. Twitter erupted in debate after he dropped the visuals earlier this week. While some believed the video to be thought-provoking and socially conscious, others thought it was insensitive.

X doesn’t seem bothered though. In the caption of his Instagram post, the rapper explained the purpose of his music video. “The video was made to reach these people to show ‘you’ they’re response, and it did exactly what it was supposed to,” he wrote.

Listen to the voicemail here.