In his breakthrough year alone, Pompano Beach rapper XXXTentacion has faced allegations of domestic abuse, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and false imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Pitchfork obtained over 100 pages of transcript reporting the victim’s testimony. She alleges in graphic details about the many instances during which the rapper domestically abused her, claiming to have lived in the threat of death, daily, while cohabiting with the “Revenge” rapper in Orlando.

READ: Support For Kodak Black & XXXTentacion Gets Called Out By Eric Andre

Ahead of his trial on Oct. 5 (he’s pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness-tampering), XXXTentacion takes to social media in response to said allegations:

“I’ma f**k y’all little sisters in they throats, I swear to God. I swear to God, everybody that called me a domestic abuser, I’m finna domestically abuse y’all little sister p***y from the back,” he says in the video clip below, shared by Baller Alert.

“One thing I really wanna say: I think I’m gonna start supporting the feminism movement [Laughs] N***as gonna be so mad on Instagram. N***as gon’ be talking about me all day tomorrow when I drop this f**king video.”

He later adds: “N***as gon’ be so f**king mad ’cause ya can’t f**king ignore me! You’re not gonna ignore me! It’s not possible! Impossible!”

If that wasn’t horrifying enough, he reiterates before signing off: “If you want your p***y domestically abused, hit my line. And with that, XXX is out.”