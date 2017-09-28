XXXTentacion has been accused of physically and emotionally abusing his pregnant girlfriend over the course of several months in 2016. But it now appears that the 19-year-old rapper won’t be getting his day in court in the near future. The rapper’s appearance has reportedly been postponed from its original Oct. 5 date, according to Pitchfork.

It’s unclear as to why exactly the trial was delayed, but the Miami-Dade attorney’s office seems to allege the pushback is due to the defense team’s failure to schedule a deposition for the defense witnesses prior to the trial date. “The prosecutor is ready to go to trial at any point, the state attorney’s spokesperson told Pitchfork. “I cannot speak for the defense counsel.”

The spokesperson also claimed that X’s defense attorney has not divulged the witness list and is suggesting that he is unavailable for depositions until Oct. or early Nov. 2017.

Earlier in Sept. 2017, a 150-page court document was released to the public, detailing graphic incidents in which XXX beat and threatened the victim.

A new trial date has not been scheduled.