Yo Gotti is no longer a suspect in the Young Dolph shooting that transpired in Hollywood on Tuesday, Los Angeles Times reports. Shortly after the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested and charged a man named Corey McClendon with attempted murder.

TMZ initially reported that Gotti was a person of interest in the shooting, noting that Gotti and his entourage were guests at the Loews Hollywood Hotel where the shooting occurred.

McClendon was arrested near the area the incident took place, by Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, though it is unclear what role he played in the shooting. His bail is set for $1 million.

Dolph was involved in an altercation with three men at a parking lot at Loews Hollywood Hotel, which resulted in Dolph being thrown to the ground and shot multiple times. The Memphis rapper was then escorted to a local hospital where he is in critical condition and is expected to pull through.

Earlier this year, Dolph was involved in another shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his SUV was reportedly shot 100 times and addressed the incident on his latest studio album, Bulletproof.

