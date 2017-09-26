Young Dolph was reportedly shot multiple times today (Sept 26) in Hollywood as he stood outside the Shoe Palace sneaker store near the busy Hollywood Blvd and Highland intersection. According to reports, the Memphis rapper was taken to a local hospital for his wounds — which are said to be non-life threatening.

Details on the incident are still scarce, but local new sources say officers were nearby when the shooting took place. However, they have not yet arrested any suspects. In February, Dolph’s vehicle was also sprayed with bullets during CAA weekend in Charlotte. The rapper was unharmed during that incident.

LAPD CONFIRMS: Hollywood shooting victim-Rap Artist Young Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Taken to area hospital. @FOXLA — Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) September 26, 2017

