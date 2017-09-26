Young Dolph Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood
Young Dolph was reportedly shot multiple times today (Sept 26) in Hollywood as he stood outside the Shoe Palace sneaker store near the busy Hollywood Blvd and Highland intersection. According to reports, the Memphis rapper was taken to a local hospital for his wounds — which are said to be non-life threatening.
Details on the incident are still scarce, but local new sources say officers were nearby when the shooting took place. However, they have not yet arrested any suspects. In February, Dolph’s vehicle was also sprayed with bullets during CAA weekend in Charlotte. The rapper was unharmed during that incident.
LAPD: Rapper @youngdolph targeted in Hollywood shooting outside @HandHCenter. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/A1R2QUPwUu
— Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) September 26, 2017
LAPD CONFIRMS: Hollywood shooting victim-Rap Artist Young Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Taken to area hospital. @FOXLA
— Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) September 26, 2017
Heavy police presence outside @Loews_Hotels #hollywood&highland shopping center. Shots fired. #2suspects reportedly in custody. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/ts3bp4QfaY
— Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) September 26, 2017
It's #lapd at possible drive-by #shooting at #Hollywood & #Highland. @FOXLA on it #BREAKING #Breakingnews pic.twitter.com/V40QYs5CnI
— christina gonzalez (@cgfox11) September 26, 2017
