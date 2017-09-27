Young Thug and Future go bananas in the Beautiful Thugger Girls MC’s latest music video, “Relationship.”

Shot in Miami, the visual was inspired by Girls Gone Wild, and was directed by Young Thug and The Rite Brothers. The vintage style clip features scantily-clad girls having fun with the rappers on a yacht, causing a scene and wreaking havoc throughout the video. Joe Francis would be proud.

Beautiful Thugger Girls was released over the summer to critical acclaim. Thug was in the news recently for another scrape with the law, however, his professional life is continuing to thrive. He teamed up with DJ Carnage for a collaborative EP called Young Martha.

Check out the video below.