Things aren’t looking good for Young Thug. The 26-year-old rapper was reportedly arrested in Georgia on Saturday (Sept. 24) for a felony charge of marijuana possession and a misdemeanor for tinted windows, according to TMZ.

If Thugger’s latest legal woes sound like deja vu, it’s because it’s happened to the artist before. A warrant was previously issued for Thug’s arrest after he failed to appear in court for tinted windows.

Although he was initially charged with felony cocaine and marijuana possession, his legal team got the charges dropped, arguing that police officers didn’t have the proper paperwork to search his vehicle.

In other news, the artist most recently dropped his EP in collaboration with DJ Carnage called Young Martha. It was also reported earlier this month that he was working in the studio with Chance the Rapper.

This story is still developing.